Hazel Louise Hurley
September 2, 1938 - March 12, 2021
DAMASCUS, Va.
Hazel Louise Hurley, 82, passed away on March 12, 2021, at NHC in Bristol, Va.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Azen Baptist Church in Konnarock, Va. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Lundy and Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. A committal service will follow at the Azen Baptist Church Cemetery.
In accordance with Covid- restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Hurley.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.