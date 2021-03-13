Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel Louise Hurley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Hazel Louise Hurley

September 2, 1938 - March 12, 2021

DAMASCUS, Va.

Hazel Louise Hurley, 82, passed away on March 12, 2021, at NHC in Bristol, Va.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Azen Baptist Church in Konnarock, Va. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Lundy and Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. A committal service will follow at the Azen Baptist Church Cemetery.

In accordance with Covid- restrictions, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Hurley.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Azen Baptist Church
Konnarock, VA
Mar
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Azen Baptist Church
Konnarock, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.