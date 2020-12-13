Hazel Ruth Price
On Friday, December 11, 2020, the gates of Heaven swung wide for an amazing woman as Hazel Ruth Price was given her grand entrance into eternity. After a decade long battle with Dementia, Hazel was ushered to the Throne Room of God, the rightful place of such an amazing jewel such as her. A native of Bristol, Va., Hazel was born on May 8, 1937.
Hazel had a smile that could illuminate any room and the stories she told from her life experiences, found a home in all our hearts. She touched the lives of both loved ones and strangers alike. She was a phenomenal Grandmother, Mother, Friend, Sister, Aunt and Wife and despite life's trials and tribulations, her smile was solid, and she harbored a heart full of gold. Before her final years of which she spent in assisted living, Hazel lived a simple life, off Campground Road, across the road from where she grew up. There was not a Summer afternoon that you would not find her going for a walk with her daughters, family and friends or smiling as she pushed her grandchildren in the wooden swing underneath the Weeping Willow. The fragrance of honeysuckle filled the air as the laughter of children playing echoed throughout the valley and I do not believe Hazel could have been happier. A storyteller, lover of good books and a humble servant of the All Mighty God, Hazel ran seemingly headfirst into the early days of personal computers, never one to allow technology to leave her by the wayside. Her and her late husband Norman "Poppy" Shoffner along with her sisters, attended The Upper Room Church on Euclid Ave. It was here that Hazel would put her savvy computer skills to work as she created the weekly church bulletin. It was perfect, the blessings of God with a dash of Hazel, something that those who had the pleasure of knowing her, would love to have back in their lives. Hazel is derived from the Hazel genus of deciduous trees and the Hazel tree was often thought in ancient folklore to harbor Inspiration and Wisdom. Hazel was indeed inspirational and wise and though she sits at the right hand of the father, her wisdom and beauty will be sorely missed.
Lisa Gammon and the family would like to express the utmost gratitude to the wonderful group of ladies at Abingdon Health and Rehab Memory Care, you all carried a genuine care for Hazel and her for you. Thank you for taking care of her and treating her with such love in her final days, God Bless You.
Hazel was preceded in her entrance to the afterlife by her husbands, Norman "Poppy" Shoffner and R.K. Price; her sisters, Mary Miller, Edna Tester, Margaret Moore and Minnie Hobbs; her brothers, Cyrus Oda Davison Jr. and Fred Davison; and her parents, Cyrus Oda Davison Sr. and Ella Pullon Davison.
She leaves behind her first husband, Jimmy Nave and their three daughters, Patricia Nave, Melinda Marshall and Lisa Gammon; as well as her grandchildren, Juan Gammon, Christian Gammon, Brooke Nave, Summer Marshall, Bobby Nave, Heather Marshall, Melinda "Lea-Lea" Byrd and Devin Gammon and their respective families.
A visitation will commence at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Afterwards, at 3 p.m., a Celebration Service will be presented by family and friends.
In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions occupancy restrictions and face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Hazel Ruth Price is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.