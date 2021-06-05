Hazel Severt Rowland
January 21, 1922 - June 03, 2021
MARION, Va.
Hazel Severt Rowland, age 99, formerly of Bluff City, Tennessee, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center, Abingdon, Va.
Hazel was born on January 21, 1922, to the late Avery Hampton Sr. and Bernice McGlamery Severt of Marion, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. "Bill" Rowland; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Hazel is survived by one sister, Betty Severt Rouse of Chilhowie, Va.; two brothers, Avery H. Severt Jr., and wife, Betty, of Atlanta, Ga., and James W. Severt and wife, Eliza, of Martinsville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Abingdon Health & Rehab for their love and care given to Hazel.
In keeping with Mrs. Rowland's request, there will be no public visitation. Graveside services will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, VA 24354, with Pastor Frank Branson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abingdon Health & Rehab, Activities Fund, 15051 Harmony Hills Lane, Abingdon, VA 24211.
. Care for Hazel's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.