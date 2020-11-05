Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Heather Renee Sayers
1987 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1987
DIED
November 3, 2020
Heather Renee Sayers

August 20, 1987 - November 3, 2020

MARION, Va.

Heather Renee Sayers, age 33, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va.

Heather was born in Marion, Va., on August 20, 1987. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick K. Sayers; grandmother, Beulah Medley; grandfather, Dean Hawkins; and the father of her children, Shannon Martin.

She is survived by her mother, Lynn Michelle Sayers; her three children, Kelsey, Emily, and Jackson Sayers; sister, Amber Mitchell and Josh Parks; grandmothers, Merle Lambert and Nancy Sayers; half-sister, Mista Hawthorne; nieces and nephew, Cheyenne Mitchell, Bentley Parks, Ava Parks, and Autumn Bonhams; several aunts, uncles, and cousins to include special aunt and uncle, Deana Smith and Kenny Harris.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Attoway Cemetery in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sayers family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Attoway Cemetery
, Marion, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Lynn & Amber,
I’m so sorry about the passing of Heather. Please know you all are in my prayers and love. I speak God’s divine grace comfort love and peace rest upon you all during this time and beyond.
Roslyn
Roslyn Graham
Friend
November 4, 2020
Sending prayers of love and strength to all of you. May God comfort all of you.
LINDA DIAZ
Neighbor
November 4, 2020
Lynn and Amber I'm so sorry to hear this. You all and your Family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God Bless You and Comfort You Both and your Family during this difficult time. Love You All.
Sharon Jones Morris
Friend
November 4, 2020