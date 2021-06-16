Menu
Helen G. Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Helen G. Austin

September 30, 1926 - June 13, 2021

MARION, Va.

Helen G. Austin, age 94, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Valley Health Care Center, Chilhowie, Va.

Helen Austin was a selfless lady. She loved her family, her community and was so thankful for the Lord's blessings in her life. Helen was in food services for the Smyth County schools and the Smyth County Hospital for over 30 years. She was the dietician for the Cedars Baptist Camp and the CCC Camp for many years. She volunteered for over 40 years with the Hospital Auxiliary as a Pink Lady. Helen was also the friendly voice on the other end of the phone for the Salvation Army, where she was a help to many. Marion Baptist Church held a special place in her heart as she was a long time member. She held many positions in the church, among those was a staple singer in the Joyful Noise Choir. Her sense of humor, encouraging way, and loving personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Charles Rex Austin; parents, J. Howard Greene and Mary Broyles Greene; infant son, Charles Ronald Austin; brothers, Sherrill Greene and wife, Sylvia, and Hank Greene.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Renee Peduto and husband, Ed of Bristol, N.H., Reginia Bowman and husband, Tom, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Ramona Miller and husband, Ron, of Wellton, Ariz.; sister, Belle Morrell and husband, Ray; sister-in-law, Mary Greene; grandchildren, Chad Peduto and wife, Kristina, Trinley Glaude and husband, Corey, and Joshua Bowman and wife, Ashleigh; great-grandchildren, Chase Glaude, Connor Glaude, Eddie Peduto and Penelope Jayd Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to the staff at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie for the love and care during Helen's time there.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Shelby Hills Cemetery, 839 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, TN 37620. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services and graveside services will be live streamed on Seaver-Brown's Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Marion Baptist Church – Endowment Fund, Attn: Treasurer, 1258 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, or the Kazim Shriners, 628 West Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016

To share memories of Helen G. Austin, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Cards and condolences can be mailed to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. Care for Helen's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street, Marion, VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street, Marion, VA
Jun
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Shelby Hills Cemetery
839 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
Helen was a wonderful friend to my mother for many years. My thoughts and prayers go out to her daughters and their families. She was a wonderful woman! George Hunter
George Hunter
June 18, 2021
I know from personal experience that Mrs. Austin was terrified of mice! God blessed her soul...she was a special person! I loved her smile! Love to all the family, Mary Hunter Bohon (Richwood, Tx)
Mary Hunter Bohon
Other
June 16, 2021
