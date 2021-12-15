Helen Garnett Cosby
September 16, 1928 - December 9, 2021
Miss Helen Garnett Cosby died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Helen was born on September 16, 1928, in Abingdon, Va. She was a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lewis Franklin Cosby of Abingdon, Va. She graduated from William King High School, Virginia Intermont College and attended Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. Helen left Emory to return to Abingdon to care for her parents.
She spent her career as a lab technician helping others at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Doctors' Retreat Hospital, MCV Hospital, Richmond Eye Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Richmond, Va. Before and after retirement, she delighted children and adults as "Cosmo" the clown with her pet-therapy dog and companion, Abby. In 2012, Helen left many dear, devoted friends in Richmond to move to Flag Pond, Tenn. where she enjoyed her loving family, listening to the birds sing, and the sounds of the creek. She would often say "I'm just sitting here counting my many blessings."
Helen was a lifelong member of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean English Cosby; and her brothers, John Thomson Cosby and Lewis Franklin Cosby Jr.
Survivors include her nieces, Patricia C. Clark and husband, Jim, of Knoxville, Tenn., Valda C. Holyfield and husband, Chuck, of Flag Pond, Tenn., and Mary C. McKenzie and husband, Joe, of Ft. Worth, Texas; her nephews, Lewis F. Cosby and wife, Lydia, of Knoxville, Tenn., Daniel M. Cosby, Vance Cosby and wife, Donna, of Erwin, Tenn., John T. Cosby and wife, Gay, of Ft. Worth, Texas, Lawrence B. Cosby and wife, Tracey, of Dallas, Texas, and Patrick Cosby and wife, Trish, of Ft. Worth, Texas; and cousin, Jean B. Carlson of Bristol, Tenn. Helen so enjoyed the visits, laughter, and many hugs and kisses from her great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-greats.
A private family service was held.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Tennessee Services for the Blind, 505 Deadrick St. #15, Nashville, TN 37243, or the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Dr. Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Miss Cosby.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.