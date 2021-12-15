Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Garnett Cosby
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Helen Garnett Cosby

September 16, 1928 - December 9, 2021

Miss Helen Garnett Cosby died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Helen was born on September 16, 1928, in Abingdon, Va. She was a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lewis Franklin Cosby of Abingdon, Va. She graduated from William King High School, Virginia Intermont College and attended Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. Helen left Emory to return to Abingdon to care for her parents.

She spent her career as a lab technician helping others at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Doctors' Retreat Hospital, MCV Hospital, Richmond Eye Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Richmond, Va. Before and after retirement, she delighted children and adults as "Cosmo" the clown with her pet-therapy dog and companion, Abby. In 2012, Helen left many dear, devoted friends in Richmond to move to Flag Pond, Tenn. where she enjoyed her loving family, listening to the birds sing, and the sounds of the creek. She would often say "I'm just sitting here counting my many blessings."

Helen was a lifelong member of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean English Cosby; and her brothers, John Thomson Cosby and Lewis Franklin Cosby Jr.

Survivors include her nieces, Patricia C. Clark and husband, Jim, of Knoxville, Tenn., Valda C. Holyfield and husband, Chuck, of Flag Pond, Tenn., and Mary C. McKenzie and husband, Joe, of Ft. Worth, Texas; her nephews, Lewis F. Cosby and wife, Lydia, of Knoxville, Tenn., Daniel M. Cosby, Vance Cosby and wife, Donna, of Erwin, Tenn., John T. Cosby and wife, Gay, of Ft. Worth, Texas, Lawrence B. Cosby and wife, Tracey, of Dallas, Texas, and Patrick Cosby and wife, Trish, of Ft. Worth, Texas; and cousin, Jean B. Carlson of Bristol, Tenn. Helen so enjoyed the visits, laughter, and many hugs and kisses from her great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-greats.

A private family service was held.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Tennessee Services for the Blind, 505 Deadrick St. #15, Nashville, TN 37243, or the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Dr. Erwin, TN 37650.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Miss Cosby.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.