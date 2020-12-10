Helen Florence CountsLEBANON, Tenn.Helen Florence Counts, 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Lebanon, Tenn.She was born October 13, 1931 in McClure, Va. and moved to Kingsport, Tenn. at an early age. Helen was a 1948 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and 1952 graduate of East Tennessee State College with a degree in Home Economics. Helen was a member of State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Va., was active in many areas of the church and worked as the Financial Secretary for eight years. Helen and Max were long time members of the Fidelis Class at the church. Helen was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 112 in Bristol, Tenn., volunteered at Mountain Home VA in Johnson City, Tenn. for many years, was a Hospice volunteer for five years and drove for Meals on Wheels.Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Max Edward Counts; sons, David Martin Counts and Timothy Paul Counts; mother and father, Ruth Clifton Yates and Claude Swanson Yates; and sister, Claudia Susan Yates.Helen is survived by her son, Steve Counts and wife, Kim of Piney Flats, Tenn.; daughter, Jane Micsak and husband, Ron Micsak of Lebanon, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Susan Counts of Farmington, Pa.; grandchildren, Stephen Counts Jr. and wife, Lana of Johnson City, Tenn., Laura Greenwell and husband, Jake of Knoxville, Tenn., Kirsten Gearing and husband, Chris of Farmington, Pa., Eric Counts of Alexandria, Va. and Kathryn Counts of Charleston, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Lydia Counts, Baker Greenwell, Timmy Gearing, Evelyn Gearing and Juliet Gearing.Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.A Graveside Service for Helen will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tenn. in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount with Reverend Laura Rasor officiating. Pallbearers will be Helen's son, son-in-law and grandsons.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen Counts honor, may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Teresa Shelton for her compassion and care.The care of Helen Counts and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.