Helen Diggs
October 4, 1927 - October 20, 2020
Helen N. Diggs, 93, of Arden, N.C., and formerly of Saltville, Va., died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Heatherglen at Arden Woods, Arden, N.C.
Born in Saltville, she was the wife of the late Henry Edwin Diggs, and the daughter of the late Chester Irving and Helen Gould (Nye) Neighbours. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Reynolds.
She received her bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. For several years, Helen was a teacher and librarian at Saltville Elementary School. She also served as librarian at schools in Buncombe County, N.C., Johnston County, N.C., Portsmouth, Va., and Chattanooga, Tenn.
Helen was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church while living in Saltville. She was instrumental in the formation of the Saltville Community Library, which later became part of the Smyth-Bland library system.
Survivors include her sons Hank and wife Chrissie of Conn., Whit and wife Sue of Toccoa, Ga., Tim and wife Julia of Houston; sister, Jane Holmes of Sewanee, Tenn; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, N.C., at a later date. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Saltville.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com
.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.