Helen Hillman
February 7, 1928 - March 6, 2021
Helen Hillman, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She resided at Oakmont at Gordon Park, Bristol, Virginia, where she received wonderful memory care for five years.
Mrs. Hillman moved to Bristol, Virginia, after the loss of her husband, Miles Hillman, after living in Honaker, Virginia for 75 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Reese and Dora Eaton and her siblings, Geraldine Thompson, James Eaton, Charles "Shag" Eaton, and Carl "P-nut" Eaton, Arthur Eaton and Sam Eaton. In her generation, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her three children, Randall Hillman of Honaker, Virginia, Nancy Hillman Wimmer Stone (A.J. Stone Jr.) of Vinton, Virginia, and Michael Hillman (Sonya) of Abingdon, Virginia. Mrs. Hillman haD four grandchildren, Julie Wimmer (Matt Hall) of Daleville, Virginia, Lucy Elizabeth Redman (Daniel) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joseph Hillman (Crystal) of Honaker, Virginia, and Laura Wimmer of Henrico, Virginia. She had two great grandsons, Alex Hillman of Honaker, Virginia, and Dylan Townsend of Verona, Virginia. Also surviving are three special sisters-in-law, Mrs. Sadie Hillman (Bud) of Dublin, Virginia, Mrs. Zora Mae Hillman (Bob) of Lebanon, Virginia, and Mrs. Ida Eaton (Charles) of Honaker, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Bristol First Baptist Church and Caris Hospice and express special appreciation for the staff at Oakmont at Gordon Park.
The funeral service will be conducted at the Honaker Funeral Home Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. After the service, Mrs. Hillman will be laid to rest at the Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be David Eaton, Jim Eaton, Charles Eaton, Doug Howard, Joey Hillman and Paul Honaker.
Due to COVID restrictions mandated by the governor, a mask is required. For those unable or uncomfortable attending, the funeral service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page as well as our webpage.
Visitation will be held at the Honaker Funeral Home on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 8, 2021.