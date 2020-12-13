Menu
Helen Frances Justus
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA
Helen Frances Justus

July 25, 1954 - December 10, 2020

Helen Frances Justus, age 66, of Lebanon, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., following a lengthy illness.

Helen was born on July 25, 1954, in Hurley, Va., to the late Willis and June Justus Conrad. She was a graduate of Hurley High School and had worked in the Buchanan County School System as a bookkeeper for Hurley High School.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Andrew Justus; daughter, Ondrea Frances McClanahan and husband, Marcus, of Lebanon, Va.; sisters, Shirley Smith and husband, Stephen, of Lebanon, Va., Sue Blankenship and husband, Stanley, of Abingdon, Va., Kay Horsman and husband, Hank, of Roswell, Ga.; brother, Ronald Conrad and wife, Jeanette, of Hurley, Va.; and grandson, Marc McClanahan.

As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be limited to immediate family only at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at The Anchor at Souls Harbor (77 Souls Harbor Lane – Cedar Bluff, Va.) with Pastor Joel Horn officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to God's Rock Stars (352 Branch Road – Pounding Mill, VA 24637). Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va., is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com .

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

1401 Second Street / P.O. Box 1025 Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The Anchor at Souls Harbor
77 Souls Harbor Lane, Cedar Bluff, VA
Dec
14
Interment
Russell Memorial Cemetery
Lebanon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Courtney Tignor
December 13, 2020
Prayers for Comfort that can only come from our Lord and Savior!! In our thoughts, always.
Tom and Jennifer Watson
Friend
December 13, 2020
