Helen M. Kasinoff
August 12, 1924 - December 6, 2020
Helen leaves behind her daughter, Jessica Kasinoff of Raleigh, N.C., and many beloved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Bernard Kasinoff; her parents, Laurencjusz and Wladyslawa Jaworski; as well as her brother, Edward Jaworski; her sister-in-law, Julie Jaworski; and her cousin, Walter Pristop.
Helen was born in New York City on August 12, 1924. She attended Hunter College and became an RN. Helen worked as a public health nurse and also as a psychiatric nurse. She always had great compassion for those who were suffering and enjoyed her career helping others. While working at the Bronx VA Hospital, she met the love of her life, Bernie Kasinoff. In her early 20's, Helen attended her first modern dance class where she discovered both her talents and passion. Helen thrived while studying with Martha Graham and dancing as a member of May O'Donnell's dance company. In 1963, Helen's family moved to Virginia in support of her husband's career. Although Helen missed the dance and art world in New York, she emersed herself in the beauty of nature and the pursuit of all things intellectual. Helen volunteered as a choreographer in the drama department at a local high school, helping them win a state drama competition. She and Bernie spent their free time participating in outdoor community theater, volunteering as political activists, or vacationing on Cape Cod. When Helen was in her 60's, she and Bernie joined the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Abingdon, Virginia. It meant a great deal to Helen to find a place where they could practice their spiritual beliefs together. The UU community became a source of many warm connections and lasting friendships. After her husband passed, Helen spent most of her time at the public library, at water exercise class, enjoying the mountains and parks with her dog, or visits with good friends. In 2010, Helen moved to Raleigh, N.C. to be closer to her daughter, Jessica. Although she loved the mountains of western Virginia, she was happy to see Jessica regularly while finding new joy in water color painting. Helen's favorite time of year was Christmas and she enjoyed all the celebrations, especially music. Helen was first and foremost a wife and mother. She was loving and had a kind heart. Helen also had a wonderful sense of humor which brought much laughter to all, especially in her later years. Helen will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The family thanks her devoted caregivers and medical providers at Sunrise of Raleigh who made Helen's last years easeful and enjoyable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you offer any type of support to an individual or a group in need. Helen would be greatly honored for you to think of her as you help someone else. Condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocietync.com
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E. Millbrook Rd.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.