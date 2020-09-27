Helen Keene
December 12,1931 - September 25, 2020
Mrs. Helen Jean Dye Keene, age 88, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home.
Born on December 12, 1931, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Earl Herman and Mary Alice Snyder Dye. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a graduate of Honaker High School. She was a longtime member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church and a founding member of the Eastern Star Counts Chapter #180. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Jerl Keene; one brother, William "Dub" Dye; and infant sister, Evelyn Joyce Dye.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy Diane and Bill Hale of Honaker; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randall Jerl and Amanda Hale Keene of Honaker, and Richard Keith and Teresa Wyatt Keene of Ray City, Georgia; one brother, Earl Dye and wife, Patty, of Honaker; sisters-in-law, Margaret Runyon, Henrietta Keene, and Narcie Dye; grandchildren, Sonya Acevedo, Heather Jackson, Rodd Keene, Brad Keene, Derrick Keene, Joshua Hale, Shawntay Thomas, David Keene, Cameron Keene, Corey Keene, Keaton Keene, and Carey Keene; 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Kenneth Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be David Keene, Cameron Keene, Corey Keene, Keaton Keene, Josh Hale, Randy Dye, David Dye, and Jeff Dye.
The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
