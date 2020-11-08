Helen Louise Jones Parker
July 7, 1927 - November 6, 2020
Helen Louise Jones Parker went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1927, in Bristol Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Viola Jones. She was 93. She was a member of Central Christian Church where she played piano for 65 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Lee Parker.
She leaves behind her loving husband Bobby Lynn Parker of 62 years; children, Kim Parker, Karen Mallonee and husband, Mark, and Keith Parker and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Ben Johnston, Vikki Johnston, Tommy Sharrett, Shaun Sharrett, Lucas Worley, Alicia Reeves and husband, Joey Reeves, Brittany Morris, Natalie Dotson and Brittany Dotson; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Xyrus, Adriauna, Lakota, Shanoah, Spencer, Peyton, Roman and Jaxton. She is also survived by several cousins.
There will be no visitation or a funeral service. At a later date a "Celebration of Life" for Helen Parker will be held at Central Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St., Bristol, TN 37620 and the Cambridge House, 250 Bellebrook Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
Finally, we would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Cambridge House for taking such good care of Helen.
