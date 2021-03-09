Menu
Helen Francis Murray Page
1931 - 2021
Helen Francis Murray Page

March 29, 1931 - March 6, 2021

"Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies." Proverbs 31:10

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Helen Francis Murray Page was surrounded by her family as she was called home to heaven and welcomed into the arms of her Savior. Helen was reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 53 years, Siota Page Jr.; her grandchildren, Alvina Francis Russell, Julie Rebecca Ragan, Caleb Ryan Moore, and Mary Grace Ragan; and beloved son-in-law, Ralph Milton Ragan Sr.

Helen is survived by 3 of her 12 siblings, Ben Murray of Castorville, Calif., Sam Murray of Church Hill, Tenn., and Lorene Shaffer of Bristol, Tenn. Helen had four loving children, Linda Ragan of Bristol, Tenn., Janice Russell (Jerry) of Bristol, Tenn., Patty Moore (Doug) of Bristol, Va., and Joe Page (Beth) of Bristol, Tenn. Helen's blessings include 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and sour great great-grandchildren.

Helen was saved at the age of 12 and was a committed follower of Jesus her whole life. She served the Lord as she took care of her children and grandchildren and was a founding member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she has worked in the church as a member of the choir, actress in church plays, nursery worker, vacation Bible school teacher, and Sunday school teacher for 25 years. She was everyone's Granny Page. Helen worked at Bristol Lingerie as a seamstress and then as a supervisor until she retired.

Granny Page exemplified Proverbs 31:28 "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." She was a loving, faithful wife who cared for her family with great devotion. Granny Page was a prayer warrior who lived as a Godly example for her children, her 57 grandchildren and everyone she met. Granny's home was always open, and no matter how many people were at her house, more were always welcomed. She was a hard worker, a Godly example, generous, and funny with lots of stories to tell. Granny was beyond special and even had her own First of February holiday celebrated with a grand party. Although we will greatly miss Granny Page, we will cherish the legacy she has left us and look forward to our Reunion Day in heaven.

Special thanks to caregivers, Angela Cox, Taylor Page, Renee Mullins, Jessie Stanley and Sun Crest Hospice.

Services will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 400 Old Airport Road, Bristol, Va., with Pastor Jerry Russell and her grandson, Brent Ragan officiating. Music will be provided by granddaughters, Tracy Easterling, April Ragan, and Eden Easterling and her great-grandchildren accompanied by Kathy Hulsey. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Doug Moore, Rusty Moore, Aaron Ragan, Brent Ragan, John Ragan, Ralph Ragan, Adam Page, Dustin Page, and Jeremy Page.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
Patty..So sorry to learn of the passing of your Mom. Although we didn´t know her personally I know she was a wonder sweet person from all the love shown to her by her family. You can find peace knowing you will see her again in heaven. Roger and I are sending our love and prayers to you and Doug
Roger and Linda Shepherd
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Helens passing, I worked with her at Bristol Lingerie, she was a great person to work with. Prayers for all her family.
Debbie Stafford
March 9, 2021
