Helen Elizabeth Snyder
July 28, 1931 - March 20, 2022
Helen Elizabeth Snyder, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her residence.
Helen was born July 28, 1931 in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Clyde and Eva Oliver Love. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area where she was a member of House of Prayer Worship Center. She loved square dancing at the Slater Center. Mrs. Snyder was preceded in death by her husband, Eskel Howard Snyder and a son, Wayne Rush.
Survivors include her daughters, Jane Marcinko, Linda Tate and husband, Fred, and Connie "Tad" McCrary; sons, Eskel H. "Buck" Snyder Jr., Clyde "Pete" Snyder and wife, Linda, and Chris Snyder; brother, Frank Love and wife, Jean; sister, Coleen Lyon; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; caretaker, Mollie Collins.
The funeral service for Mrs. Snyder will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at House of Prayer Worship Center (1537 Maryland Avenue, Bristol, Tenn.) with Pastor Jimmy Phillips and Pastor Raymond Burkett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. Thursday, at the church, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Gary Montgomery officiating.
Pallbearers will be Fred Tate, Joe Smith, Brian Smyth, Dillon Smyth, P.J. Hall and Joshua Rush. Honorary pallbearers will be members of her church family.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2022.