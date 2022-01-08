Henrietta Parsons Dunford
April 29, 1948 - January 6, 2022
MARION, Va.
Henrietta P. Dunford, age 73, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
Henrietta was a simple lady who absolutely loved her son, Dale. She was a smiling face to everyone who would pull up to the window at the Bank of Marion – joined at the hip with Dorothy Weddle. Henrietta was a caretaker to her friends and the many she knew through work. When she wasn't working, she loved to ride around with her best friend, Ruth Sharitz or people watch from her front porch. They just don't make them like Miss Henrietta anymore, and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Parsons.
Henrietta is survived by the father of her son, Roger Dale Dunford of Beckley, W.Va.; son, Dale Dunford of Marion, Va.; extended family, Ruth Sharitz of Marion, Va., Betty Widener of Groseclose, Va., Tyke and Shirley Widener of Marion, Va., Jerry and Kelly Widener of Atkins, Va., Tommy and Karen Reedy of Groseclose, Va., Chris Hall, Stacia, Jayla and Rylan all of Marion, Va.; aunts, Betty Lowe of Marion, Va., Charlotte Berry of Wytheville, Va.; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va.
