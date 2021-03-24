Henry Samuel "Hank" Cook
July 11, 1942 - March 20, 2021
MARION, Va.
Henry Samuel "Hank" Cook, age 78, passed away, on March 20, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tenn.
Easy going, kind, a friend to all people and animals are just a few ways you may describe Henry Samuel Cook. The ones who knew him and had his heart called him Papaw Hank. He was a loving dad and brother too. Hank loved telling tales, the taller ones the better. He loved to trade everything for anything, especially things John Deere green. Hank drove a truck for almost 30 years, he enjoyed working in the sawmill and made many friends everywhere. He a was member of Grace United Methodist Church. Hank's friendly way and his sense of humor will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Fred Cook Sr. and Jettie Cook Duty; infant daughter, Sherri Cook; sister, Irene Cook Steele; and brother, George F. Cook Jr.
Hank is survived by his son, Scott Cook and wife, Shannon, of Saltville, Va.; grandchildren, Shelby Cook Mitchell and husband, Dale, of Marion, Va., and Scottie Cook of Saltville Va.; sister, Carol Cook Woodrum and husband, David, of Marion, Va.; stepdaughter, Amanda Evans of Cedar Bluff, Va.; stepson, Adam Evans; step-granddaughter, Amber; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Cynthia Bennett.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ridgedale Cemetery, 1112 Ridgedale Road, Rich Valley, Va., with the Reverend Mack Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. and follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
To share memories of Henry Samuel "Hank" Cook, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Hank's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.