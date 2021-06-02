I can´t even begin to express how much we all loved Harky! He was "The Favorite Teacher" at Vance. He loved us back in a big way and understood us! I was so happy that he was my Mom´s neighbor for many years living in Donnie Wardens old house. You were an amazing human being that will be missed in a big way! Rita Williams

