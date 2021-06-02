Henry Boyd Johnston
Henry Boyd Johnston, 88, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on May 14, 2021, at his home in Franklin.
Henry was born on November 11, 1932, to F.B. Johnston and Gladys Harkelroad at Kings Mountain Hospital in Bristol, Virginia. Henry "Harky" was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School in 1951. Harky was married to Ernestine Dove of Bristol, Virginia, until her death on June 8, 1981. Henry adopted her son and daughter, Mike Johnston and Kathy Melvin.
Henry married Mary Kathryn Belew Deane on June 26, 1986. Her children, Norment Belew Deane and daughter, Tracy Anne Klein know Henry as their Father.
After service as Line Foreman for the Army in the Korean War, Henry worked for Sperry while pursuing his degree in Education at ETSU. Subsequently, he earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration.
Henry coached football and wrestling, taught history, geography, and civics at Bristol Tennessee High School for 30 years. A great source of pride was his role in coaching the National and State Champions football teams in 1971-1972.
After retiring Henry was enlisted by the Stunt Coordinator for CBS's television series, Christy, as his assistant. Henry lived in Townsend, Tennessee for 2 years during filming.
Retiring again, Henry moved to Bellevue, Tenn., to be near family. He soon answered the call to work at The Ryman Auditorium as a backstage security guard. This was such fun for Henry. He was "the gatekeeper" for many artists who performed at the Ryman for 16 years.
He is survived by his son, Norm Deane (Alison) and daughter, Tracy Klein, and Mike Johnston (Annette) and Kathy Melvin. His grandchildren are Pace Melvin (Moriah), Kristina Melvin, Sarah Johnston Cross, Riley Deane Thomas, Ellery Kate Deane, Witt Deane, John Klein, Ben Klein, and Lena Klein.
An informal gathering will welcome Henry's friends and family at the Westhaven Residents Club and lawn (weather permitting) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
A special acknowledgement will be made in Bristol, Tennessee, at a Mighty Vikings football game (date not yet determined).
Henry wishes for you to contribute to the charity of your choice
in his honor.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.