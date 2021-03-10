Menu
Henson Henry Pope
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Henson Henry Pope

ABINGDON, Va.

Henson Henry Pope, age 85, passed on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Henson attended Spoon Gap Freewill Baptist Church and worked as a carpet installer for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Roxie Mahala Pope; wife of 65 years, Lillie Hazel Price Pope; son, Dean Pope; daughter, Sandra Leonard; and 17 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include sons, Ricky Pope and Micheal Pope, both of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Debbie Hensley and husband, Randy, of Abingdon, Va.; brothers, Sheridan Pope and Hobert Cody Pope, both of Bristol, Va.; sister, Dartha Steele of Prineville, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Diane Meade; son-in-law, Rick Leonard; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews

Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the funeral home with Brandon Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery with Shayne Leonard, Justin Leonard, Josh Pope, Brent Pope, Brandon Peck, and Anthony Wilder serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Leonard, Dustin Pope, and Randy Hensley.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Henson Henry Pope is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Mar
11
Interment
Valley View Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for all the family, your dad and mom was a true friend during our time working together in Tupperware.
polly cox
March 10, 2021
