Herbert Floyd "Buddy" Bates
Herbert Floyd "Buddy" Bates, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Buddy was born on November 9, 1947, in Corryton, Tennessee.
He was a charter member of Charity Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert T. and Edith Hunley Bates; and sisters, Louise Bates and Eva Schlosser.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Wilson Bates; son, Jason Bates and Amy of Lexington, Tennessee; daughters, Kristy Turner and Phil of Blountville, Tennessee, and Leslie King and Kevin, of Blountville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Dalton and Kayleigh Turner, Elizabeth and Jack Bates, and Katie and Karly King; one brother, Hugh Bates and Carolyn of Corryton, Tennessee.
Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery at the New Annex, 1 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
of Memphis, Tennessee.
Condolences can be sent to Buddy's family at the funeral home's website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.