Herbert Benson Markle
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Herbert Benson Markle

September 13, 1926 - December 1, 2020

Herbert Benson Markle, loving husband and father, passed away at age 94, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Newington/Lorton, Virginia.

Herb was born on September 13, 1926 in Willis, Floyd County, Va. to the late Curtis Brown Sr. and Cynthia Eleanor Weeks Markle. He went to Floyd County High School. On August 5, 1960, Herb married Aldeen Leah Burton and raised one daughter, Leah. He worked as an Electronics Technician for Melpar, Inc. In 1961, Herb joined the Army DOD Center for Night Vision & Electro-Optics, retiring from the Air Systems Division in 1987. He was a veteran of World War II and Korea serving in the Army Air Core as well as in the Air Force.

He had a passion for aviation, electronics, optics and an insatiable curiosity of all things. He was always learning, studying, experimenting and inventing. One of his hobbies was photography where he would try to catch that perfect picture of a flower, bird, butterfly or bee. Herb was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 186, Manassas, VA, VFW Post 7327, and the American Legion Post 176, both of Springfield, Va.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis Markle Jr. (wife, Oveda), Ralph Markle (wife, Vera), Charles Markle (survived by wife, Wanda); and sister, Elizabeth Markle Kish (husband, George).

He is survived by his wife, Aldeen; daughter, Leah Grossi (husband, Chris); grandson, Giovanni Grossi; brother, Robert Markle (wife, Elnora); brother-in-law, Joseph Dillon; many loving nieces and nephew; and many more great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Hylton officiating and Military Honors by the Seymour Johnson Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel prior to the graveside service.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jacksonville Cemetery
VA
Maberry Funeral Home
