Herman Jennings Baker Jr.
Herman Jennings Baker, Jr., age 86, of Little Switzerland, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded in love by his children. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Dawn; parents, Herman and Violet; and lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Joe Long.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel at the Webb Funeral Home in Spruce Pine, North Carolina at noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The family will be receiving visitors at 11 a.m., before the service. Burial will take place at the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.webbfh.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
