Hester Mae Nunley McFadden
January 27, 1931 - March 27, 2021
LEBANON, Va.
Hester Mae Nunley McFadden, age 90, passed away on March 27, 2021, at her daughter's home in Castlewood, Virginia. She was born on January 27, 1931, to the late John and Rosa Reynolds Nunley, and was a lifelong resident of Russell County. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School.
Hester operated the Tip Top Restaurant early on in her working life, before working in the garment industry as a seamstress at Russell Manufacturing. She also co-owned McFadden Trucking with her late husband, Henry S. McFadden, where she kept up with the office duties.
Hester was a founding member of the Flat Rock Community Church, which she attended faithfully as long as her health permitted.
She loved sewing, and enjoyed it as her favorite pastime activity. By far, her favorite way to spend her time was loving and caring for her family, and she especially loved raising her grandchildren. She will always be most fondly remembered as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents and her husband of 52 years, Hester was preceded in death by two brothers, John Nunley Jr., and Blaine Nunley; and one sister, Margaret Fuller.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia Wampler and husband, Bill; one brother, Wayne Nunley and wife, Ann; one sister, Della Sexton; two grandchildren, Kenny Wampler and wife, Crystal, and Amy Wampler Marchant and husband, Trevor; four great-grandchildren, Chelsey Snider and husband, Dalton, Kendra Wampler, Maddie Marchant, and Courtney Brooks; and one great great-grandchild, Nova.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Minister Virgil Musick officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with Tim Price, Jerry Fuller, Dwight Nunley, Bobby Nunley, Larry Sexton, David Nunley, Stevie Rosenbaum, and Clarence Wampler serving as pallbearers. Trevor Marchant, Eric Hurd, Frankie Salyers, Ray Johnson, Dalton Snider, Conrad Thacker, and Travis Sanders are recognized as honorary pallbearers.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to flat Rock Community Church, c/o Debbie Price, 246 Church Hill Road, Lebanon, VA 24266.
Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Hester Mae Nunley McFadden is in the care of the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.