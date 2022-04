Hilda Weddle BelcherMarch 19, 2021Hilda Weddle Belcher, 81, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Daisy Weddle; son-in-law, Scott Bolt; siblings, Edward Weddle, Bruce Weddle, Frances Hatcher, Carolyn Magana, Lyndell Bower, and Catherine Quesinberry; and brother-in-law, Vernon Belcher.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Belcher; daughter, Erica Bolt; granddaughter, Katelyn Spruill (Cody); sisters and brother-in-law, Delphia Sutphin and Janet and Russell Hylton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Odell and Ellen Belcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Joe Cox officiating.Please note, masks and social distancing are recommended when attending outdoor services.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com