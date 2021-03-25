Menu
Hilda Weddle Belcher
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Hilda Weddle Belcher

March 19, 2021

Hilda Weddle Belcher, 81, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Daisy Weddle; son-in-law, Scott Bolt; siblings, Edward Weddle, Bruce Weddle, Frances Hatcher, Carolyn Magana, Lyndell Bower, and Catherine Quesinberry; and brother-in-law, Vernon Belcher.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Belcher; daughter, Erica Bolt; granddaughter, Katelyn Spruill (Cody); sisters and brother-in-law, Delphia Sutphin and Janet and Russell Hylton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Odell and Ellen Belcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Joe Cox officiating.

Please note, masks and social distancing are recommended when attending outdoor services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jacksonville Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
