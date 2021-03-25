Hilda Weddle Belcher
March 19, 2021
Hilda Weddle Belcher, 81, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Daisy Weddle; son-in-law, Scott Bolt; siblings, Edward Weddle, Bruce Weddle, Frances Hatcher, Carolyn Magana, Lyndell Bower, and Catherine Quesinberry; and brother-in-law, Vernon Belcher.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Belcher; daughter, Erica Bolt; granddaughter, Katelyn Spruill (Cody); sisters and brother-in-law, Delphia Sutphin and Janet and Russell Hylton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Odell and Ellen Belcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Joe Cox officiating.
Please note, masks and social distancing are recommended when attending outdoor services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.