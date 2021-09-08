I met this sweet lady when I was just 19, now 40. It was myself and my 4 year old son, When we first started dating her son, Scott. The day we met her, she was sitting on the front porch of her house, in a rocking chair. That day was the day that I found out just how much family meant to the Peake family. That day was the day that Nanny not only accepted me, accepted my son, as her own. She became a mom to me and a nanny to us. For that, I will always be thankful. For 21 years we had her with us. Those days will never be forgotten. This is not goodbye, this is see you later, Nanny! My heart goes out to my sweet husband, Scott, to all my "sisters", "brother" and the rest of my family. Many thoughts and prayer for you all. I wish I knew the words to take your pain away, but know that one day, we will be together again!

Maria Peake Family September 7, 2021