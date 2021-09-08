Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Hilda Irene Peake
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Hilda Irene Peake

August 4, 1927 - September 6, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Hilda Irene Anderson Peake, age 94, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va. Hilda was born on August 4, 1927, to the late Callie Forrester and Gilbert S. Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otis G. Peake; her children, Linda Randolph, Dennis Peake, and Jim Peake; brothers, Lewis, Bane, and Gwyn Anderson; sister, Frances Rankin; and beloved son-in-law, Gene Gentry.

Hilda retired from SWVA Mental Health Institute at age 62 as a CNA. She continued to provide in home care to the elderly until she was 82, and finally "quit working". After she retired, she was an avid quilter, having made over 100 quilts in just a few years. She also worked at Harwood Manufacturing and raised her eight children. She was a devoted member of Chilhowie Church of God.

She is survived by her five children, Sandy Gentry, Vickie Stamper and husband, Eddie, Mickie Evans and husband, Garry, Mark Peake and wife, Evelyn, and Scott Peake and wife, Maria; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren who all loved her dearly; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy Anderson and wife, Marti; brother-in-law, Harold Rankin; sister-in-law, Lucille Heath; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Garry Evans and Pastor Jonathan Stamper officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Peake family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Middle Fork Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry for you loss. Our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time..with sympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
September 12, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Love and prayers to the family.
Elaine White
Family
September 11, 2021
Dear Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother. Hilda was always kind to me and always had a smile on her face. May you find peace and comfort in the wonderful memories you share. God Bless each of you.
Judy Stamper
Friend
September 9, 2021
May God bless the family. we love and pray for you. Darrell & Judy Pickle
darrell Pickle
September 9, 2021
Sandy, Vickie, and Mickie...so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. Although we didn´t know her personally, we know she must have been a special lady because of the special people she raised and loved. Hoping God´s comfort will surround all of you during this time and all the days to come. Donnie and Joleen Surber
Donnie and Joleen Surber
September 9, 2021
Mickey,Mackey, am very sorry to hear about your mom,a hard thing to go through,prayers are with your family.
Sherry Blevins
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sandy,Vickie,Mickie,Mark,Scott and Families, we were sorry to hear about Hilda, she was a GOOD person and a fun person to work with.
Bill & Christine Blevins & Family
Coworker
September 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Hilda. I loved to hear her laugh and to see her beautiful smile. You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Jim and Sharon Winebarger
Friend
September 8, 2021
Vickie, Amy & Maria-
I am so very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies are with you all & your families.
Terry Copenhaver
September 8, 2021
My Nanny- I know that you are now in a much better place. You are no doubt running the streets of Heaven, and I'm sure Uncle Jim was glad to see you. Give him a hug for me, and tell him I miss him. I can only imagine the glorious reunion you had with all of your family that have passed on. Thank you for the laughs, hugs, UNO games, and words of advice you gave while you were here. Logan, Addy, and Arabella will always hear stories of you as they grow up, and I will be sure to keep your memory alive. They sure miss you, as we all do. Until we meet again one day, WE LOVE YOU NANNY!
Amy Thomas
Grandchild
September 8, 2021
Peake family, I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Peake. When I was in school I remember coming to her house with Vicki. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and give you peace as you face the days ahead.
Janie Miller McGlocklin
Janie Miller McGlocklin
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sandy , Vicky , Mickie , Mark , Scott , and families sorry to hear about your mom . She was my great aunt on my dad's side of family . Met her a few times at family reunions. Prayers for you all. Roby S. Parks Jr. and family
Roby Parks Jr. And Family
Family
September 8, 2021
Vickie & family. Prayers for you & your family during this difficult time. I was thankful for the time Hilda took great care of my mammaw, prior to her passing from breast cancer.
Denise Paschal Armstrong
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Heaven has definitely gained another angel. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Rhonda Wilhelm
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
Jay Brooks
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sandy & all the family, we knew your mom well enough to know she was dedicated to church & family. You were blessed to have her in your lives for so long. May God give you peace & comfort for your loss. Prayers for all.
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sandy, so sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing. Randal always enjoyed their talks at McDonalds. She was quiet a lady! Randal and Rhonda Eller
Randal Eller
September 7, 2021
Hilda was my Grandma Mary Anderson Halsey's half sister. I met Hilda only once at an Anderson family reunion many years ago held at the Flat Ridge Community Center. My deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends. May each of you find comfort and peace during this time of sorrow and loss.
David Burns
Family
September 7, 2021
Hilda, I sure will miss u. Your smile and friendly way. You were one of my absolute favorite customers since I started at Chilhowie mcds in 1997.so nice always. U always had a smile for me and a kind word. I love your family and I am sorry for the loss of such a great woman
You guys are in my thoughts and prayers always. Love you, rest in peace you were an angel and you always will be to me. Mcdonald's will miss you alot. Your seat there will never be the same. Love you Hilda.
ReVonda Lampkins
Friend
September 7, 2021
Words cannot tell how much this lady meant to me in my teenage years. First of all her eldest daughter Linda was one of my best friends and second, she always treated me like one of her family. I stayed with that family a lot with Linda and her siblings. She always trusted us when we took the car out, well we had to take some of her brothers or sisters as chaperone......never forget that laugh of hers. Mickie, Vickie, Sandy and the rest of your family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing. She has earned her wings and enjoying being with all her precious family that was waiting on her in Heaven. I love you all and praying that God will give you great comfort in the coming days and months ahead.
B. Gayle Stanberry/ Neely
Friend
September 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was such a sweet lady who raised a sweet and precious family. My love to all of you ❤
JoAnn Johnson
Friend
September 7, 2021
We are sadden, Eddie and Vickie, to learn about your mother’s passing. We are sending warm and supportive thoughts your way.
Jim and Iris Moon
Friend
September 7, 2021
I met this sweet lady when I was just 19, now 40. It was myself and my 4 year old son, When we first started dating her son, Scott. The day we met her, she was sitting on the front porch of her house, in a rocking chair. That day was the day that I found out just how much family meant to the Peake family. That day was the day that Nanny not only accepted me, accepted my son, as her own. She became a mom to me and a nanny to us. For that, I will always be thankful. For 21 years we had her with us. Those days will never be forgotten. This is not goodbye, this is see you later, Nanny! My heart goes out to my sweet husband, Scott, to all my "sisters", "brother" and the rest of my family. Many thoughts and prayer for you all. I wish I knew the words to take your pain away, but know that one day, we will be together again!
Maria Peake
Family
September 7, 2021
I’ll miss visiting you Aunt Hilda you could always get a smile on my face with your ‘unique’ sense of humor. Dad will miss you, he always mentions you when we talk.
Thanks for making me feel at home in your presence.
Gary Anderson
Family
September 7, 2021
Thinking of you all during this time...prayers for the family in the loss of your mom, grandmother and great grandmother...may your memories keep you smiling and knowing mom is with Jesus!!!
Kathy Sturgill Duncan
Classmate
September 7, 2021
So sorry to hear this Scott and family,will keep you in our prayers.
Mark & Cindy Peake
Friend
September 7, 2021
Aunt Hilda was great to talk to and hear her laugh and tease. Sympathy and love to my cousins on homegoing of your Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. From Richard and Theresa Halsey and my sister Lois Canfield and sister in law Wyona Halsey.
Richard Halsey
Family
September 7, 2021
Mickey, Vickey and family...
Just wanted to say how sorry I am to hear of your Mother's passing. She was always very sweet to me and I know she will surely be missed.
My prayers and thoughts and my love are with you all...
Lisa Finney (Bedwell)
Friend
September 7, 2021
Randy, so sorry for the loss of your grandmother. In our thoughts and prayers
Johnny & Elaine Dixon
September 6, 2021
Sending love and prayers for you all... you all are in my thoughts, very sorry for your loss
Susan Holman
September 6, 2021
Sandy, Vickie,Mickie and families,
We are so sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a precious lady who always had a smile every time I saw her out in town. It is amazing that she was able to continue working until she was 82 years old. Not many people have done that.
I know your hearts are heavy, but there is no doubt where this sweet lady is now... walking the streets of gold. Hold on to your faith that you will see her again one sweet day.
May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers!
David and Connie Wyatt
Connie Wyatt
Friend
September 6, 2021
So very sorry for loss. She was a fine lady and friend. I worked with her at the hospital. She always wore a smile. I surely will miss her. Prayers for her family and friends
Linda Horne
Friend
September 6, 2021
I am so so very sorry for your loss. Prayers and condolences for your family.
Kimberly Neitch
September 6, 2021
