Homer Aker Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Faith Fellowship Church
Homer Aker Jr.

May 24, 1941 - March 21, 2022

MARION, Va.

Homer Phillip Aker Jr., age 80, entered his heavenly home on March 21, 2022, at his home. He faithfully attended Faith Fellowship church where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. Homer was saved at the age of 33.

Homer retired from H.S. Williams Co. and Park Terrace Apartments after 31 years and from the U.S. Army and Army Reserve 760th Eng. Co. after 24 years. He worked 8 years at the Bank of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Sr. and Emily C. Aker; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Clifton Blevins; brothers-in-law, Junior Sturgill and Vernon Blevins.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carroll Goodman Aker; sons, Mark of Marion, Scott and Dena of Marion, and Brian and Ranissa of Abingdon; five grandchildren, Kayla Aker (Shane) of Chilhowie, Matthew of Chattanooga, Nicholas (Jami) of Wytheville, Alek of Abingdon, and Hayley (Zach) of Marion; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Ian, Ema and Elijah; sister, Elizabeth Blevins of Marion; sisters-in-law, Pat Sturgill of Chilhowie, and Sandra Goodman of Marion, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins survive; as well as special friends, Steve Smith and Doug Price.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Church, Lovesmill Road, Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Aker family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Faith Fellowship Church
Lovesmill Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Faith Fellowship Church
Lovesmill Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peyton family
Friend
March 22, 2022
Praying for God’s peace and comfort for Phillip’s family and loved ones. He was a school friend of mine since first grade.
Shirley Hamby Horton
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dear Carroll, and family,
Praying for peace during this time, knowing that Heaven is better by far.

Praying for all of the family,
Pauline
Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ. (Titus 2:13
Margaret Hall
Friend
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear of Philips passing, thoughts and prayer are with the family in the days ahead
Frank & Joyce cregger
Friend
March 22, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mathew
Wanda and Mike Newman
Friend
March 22, 2022
Our heartfelt sympathy during this sad time. Jim and Nancy Riley
Nancy Riley
Acquaintance
March 22, 2022
My heart grieves for you all. May the Lord bring comfort in your time of loss.
Philip Williams
Acquaintance
March 22, 2022
RIP Old Soldier
Carl Day
March 22, 2022
