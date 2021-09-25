Menu
Hope V. Sullivan
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Hope V. Sullivan

Hope V. Sullivan, 69, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Sullivan family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westwood Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To your family: they have lost a wonderful person in Hopes death .. we are so sorry.you will miss her smile, her wit and her presence. Joshua, I don´t know who you grew up to be, but you were dear to your Mom. You and your Dad, be well. Take care of each other.
Rachel Denham
October 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about hope, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John Wood (P.O. guy)
September 30, 2021
Tom, so very sorry to hear about Hope. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family at this time. God bless you.
Donald and JuneMarie Barker
Friend
September 30, 2021
