Hope V. Sullivan
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Hope V. Sullivan

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Mrs. Hope V. Sullivan passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at National Health Care in Bristol, Va.

Hope was born on January 25, 1952, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, daughter of Archa Vaughan Jr. and Marjorie Harman Vaughan. She attended school at William King in Abingdon and was a 1970 graduate of Pulaski High School in Pulaski, Va. In 1974 she graduated from Longwood College where she majored in English with a minor in Library Science. She was employed as a school librarian by Smyth County and served at Marion Intermediate School for 30 years.

She married her husband, Pastor Tom Sullivan, on July 6, 1974, and served as a pastor's wife faithfully with her gifts being used in various ministries. She loved women's ministry and was active in the Women's ministry of Westminster Presbytery for many years. After retirement she involved herself with her husband's counseling ministry and attended Biblical counseling conferences for many years. Hope was a lover of children's books, and greatly enjoyed sharing these treasures with her son Josh and other 'spiritual children'. She also enjoyed horses, loved the fall and Christmas seasons, and became skilled in handcrafts and making of cards for all occasions.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; her son, Josh (Margarita); her brother, Archa Vaughan III (Alison); her niece, Jeslyn Kuester (Stephen); and many other family members. Hope was beset for many years with health issues, and our family wishes to thank all of her providers for their care and service including Family Physicians of Marion, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Wound Care, Richardson Ambulance Service, Smyth Regional Home Health, Amedisys Home Health, Bristol Urological, and the staff at National Health Care, and CARIS Hospice Care. We were well cared for and truly blessed by your efforts.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Westwood Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Thomas Rickard and Pastor Larry Wilson officiating. Pallbearers will include officers from the Seven Springs Presbyterian Church and other friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Association PO Box 91891 Washington, DC 20090, or the Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation 1803 E Willow Grove Ave. Glenside, PA 19038. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie is serving the Sullivan family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westwood Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To your family: they have lost a wonderful person in Hopes death .. we are so sorry.you will miss her smile, her wit and her presence. Joshua, I don´t know who you grew up to be, but you were dear to your Mom. You and your Dad, be well. Take care of each other.
Rachel Denham
October 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about hope, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John Wood (P.O. guy)
September 30, 2021
Tom, so very sorry to hear about Hope. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family at this time. God bless you.
Donald and JuneMarie Barker
Friend
September 30, 2021
