Howard Clifton Barr Sr.
January 30, 1935 - December 10, 2020
Howard Clifton Barr Sr., 85, of Damascus, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on January 30, 1935, a son of the late Bonham and Evelyn Miller Bare. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Marie Barr; and one stepbrother.
He was a resident of Damascus for several years. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed raising and selling vegetables to local stores and friends in the area. He loved fishing and being outdoors.
Howard is survived by two sons, Howard Clifton Barr Jr. of Cleveland, Tenn., and Robert Andrew Barr of Damascus, Va.; sister-in-law, Laura Phillips; and brother-in-law, James Phillips. The family would like to express a special thank you to Ballad Hospice for all the love and care shown to Howard during his illness.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va. All Covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including the maximum of 10 persons in attendance and use of face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice
. Mr. Barr and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home. Phone: (276) 475-3631.
