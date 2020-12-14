Howard Clifton Barr Sr.
January 30, 1935 - December 10, 2020
Howard Clifton Barr Sr., 85, of Damascus, Virginia. passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. at his home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va. All Covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including the maximum of 10 persons in attendance and use of face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Howard. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
.
Mr. Barr and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home. Phone: (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2020.