Howard Vernon Blevins
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Howard Vernon Blevins, 94, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Howard worked with his brothers as a master brick layer and carpenter his whole career. He was an avid coon hunter, loved to fish, spend time with his family, and read his bible. He was a lifetime member of Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ethel Blevins; wife, Tebah Dare Blevins; brothers, Gordon, Joe and wife, Mary, Kenneth and wife, Mildred; sisters, Lois Coe and husband, Jack and Ellen Lundy and husband, Jack; son-in-law, Larry Teaster. Survivors include his brother, Vernon Blevins and wife, Elizabeth; sons, Roger and Stevie Blevins; daughters, Debbie Teaster and Vickie Cline and husband, Randall; grandchildren, Laura Beth Reed and husband, Gavin, Melissa "Missy" Teaster, Benjamin Terry and wife, Angela, and Rebecca Lester and husband, Corey; great grandchildren, Zachery, Grace, Judson, David, Jessie, James, Ireland, and Will; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller and Pastor Gavin Reed officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the Old Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.