Howard William "Hoggie Doggie" Felty Sr.
BRISTOL, Va.
Howard W. "Hoggie Doggie" Felty Sr., rolled into Heaven on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Mr. Felty was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an equipment operator for several years then became a truck driver. Mr. Felty eventually started Felty Trucking, LLC. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church and was loved by all who knew him. Mr. Felty was dedicated to loving his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Martin Felty.
Mr. Felty is survived by the love of his life, Angela Vandagriff; children, Howard W. Felty Jr., Jeff (Salena) Felty, Jessica (Rusty) Fields, Ashley (Joey) Blaylock, Michael (Amber) Canter, Chris (Holly) Vandagriff, Marcus (Meghan) Vandagriff, and Patrick (Kristy) Vandagriff; grandchildren, Gabe Felty, Baylee Felty, Kolby Felty, Callie Felty, Karigan (Jose) Flores, Kailey Blaylock, Kelsey Blaylock, Landon Blaylock, Gracie Vandagriff, Allie Vandagriff, Marcus Vandagriff, Max Vandagriff, Mavis Vandagriff, Lydia Canter, and Madison Canter; a great-grandson expected in May 2022; mother, Virginia Dare Felty; brother, Charles (Lena) Felty; and sisters, Sue (Jim) Johnson, and Sherry (Roger) Oliver.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Canter officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Baptist Church Cemetery, 14074 Rich Valley Road, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be Greg Parson, Fuzz McCroskey, Rusty Fields, Chris Dolinger, Anthony Brummett, and Jason Canter. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia Army National Guard.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register. The family of Howard William "Hoggie Doggie" Felty, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.