Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard William "Hoggie Doggie" Felty Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Howard William "Hoggie Doggie" Felty Sr.

BRISTOL, Va.

Howard W. "Hoggie Doggie" Felty Sr., rolled into Heaven on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Mr. Felty was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an equipment operator for several years then became a truck driver. Mr. Felty eventually started Felty Trucking, LLC. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church and was loved by all who knew him. Mr. Felty was dedicated to loving his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Martin Felty.

Mr. Felty is survived by the love of his life, Angela Vandagriff; children, Howard W. Felty Jr., Jeff (Salena) Felty, Jessica (Rusty) Fields, Ashley (Joey) Blaylock, Michael (Amber) Canter, Chris (Holly) Vandagriff, Marcus (Meghan) Vandagriff, and Patrick (Kristy) Vandagriff; grandchildren, Gabe Felty, Baylee Felty, Kolby Felty, Callie Felty, Karigan (Jose) Flores, Kailey Blaylock, Kelsey Blaylock, Landon Blaylock, Gracie Vandagriff, Allie Vandagriff, Marcus Vandagriff, Max Vandagriff, Mavis Vandagriff, Lydia Canter, and Madison Canter; a great-grandson expected in May 2022; mother, Virginia Dare Felty; brother, Charles (Lena) Felty; and sisters, Sue (Jim) Johnson, and Sherry (Roger) Oliver.

Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Canter officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Baptist Church Cemetery, 14074 Rich Valley Road, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be Greg Parson, Fuzz McCroskey, Rusty Fields, Chris Dolinger, Anthony Brummett, and Jason Canter. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia Army National Guard.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Howard William "Hoggie Doggie" Felty, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.