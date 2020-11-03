Howard "Andy" Hubble
August 6, 1933 - October 25, 2020
CERES, Va.
Howard Andrew "Andy" Hubble, age 87, of Ceres, Va., died on October 25, 2020.
He was born on August 6, 1933, at Nebo, Smyth County, Virginia, to the late Arthur Mack and Bessie Victoria Hubble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Gisela Elisabeth Hubble "Libby"; brothers, Hobert Hubble, and William Henry Hubble; sister, Peggy Hubble; and nephew, Gary Michael Hubble.
Andy was a Christian steward who dedicated his entire life to providing for the needs of others. He was a generous, devoted, and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and uncle. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Hubble Patriquin and husband, Mark; his grandson, Andrew Nicholas D'Amato and fiancée, Kalie Shurland; sisters, Shirley Hubble Bunce of Chesterfield, Dottie Hubble Scott of Ceres, and Ann Hubble Spence of Saltville; stepsisters, Sandy Hamm and Rachel Vaughan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Andy completed his service in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class. He was stationed in Germany where he met and married Libby in 1956. They were happily married for 63 years. Many of those years were spent in Chesterfield, Virginia where he pursued a career with the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections Youth and Family Services (DOC). He retired as a Juvenile Correctional Center Administrator. He guided thousands of young people through the Commonwealth's correctional system and mentored hundreds of direct care staff. His impact on the lives of others was immense.
Andy was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church (HUMC) in Chesterfield, VA and Zion Methodist Church (ZMC) in Ceres, Va. and offered much wisdom in numerous ministries and Bible studies. At HUMC he was a Trustee for 12 years, co-counselor with his wife for the United Methodist Youth Fellowship, and, once retired, also ensured the cemetery remained manicured.
He was a passionate sportsman, athlete and bluegrass gospel fan. He played and coached baseball and softball for many years, including DOC and the HUMC team where he earned Coach of the Year. He patiently coached Diana's elementary school recreational softball team and umpired with the Chesterfield County softball league.
The homecoming service will be limited to a live-stream at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, from Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Neil Hammons officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, Old Rich Valley Road, Nebo, Smyth County, VA 24318. Fully military honors will be rendered by the Bland American Legion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and comply with the social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nebo Community Center, c/o Barbara Kegley, 1039 Sunset River Road, Ceres, VA 24318.
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hubble family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.