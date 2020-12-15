Howard Allison Johnson Sr.
March 9, 1947 - December 12, 2020
BRISTOL, Va.
Howard Allison Johnson Sr., age 73, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Howard was born in High Point, N.C. and was a graduate of Marion Senior High School. He served his country in the Army and the Army Reserve for 28 years where he was an E7 Sergeant First Class. He retired from UPS after 35 years of service. Howard belonged to the Black Wolf HOG Chapter 1995 and enjoyed many road trips riding his Harley. He was an avid viewer of Fox News, enjoyed working crossword and sudoku puzzles and was a faithful member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Howard was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who treasured the time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Johnson; parents, Allison Boyd Johnson and Mary Susan Matkins Johnson; and brother, John Johnson.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Terri Dattilo and husband, Kevin, of Franklin, Tenn.; sons, Jay Johnson and wife, Tracy of Bristol, V., Kenny Johnson of Franklin Tenn., and Travis Bopp and husband, Jason of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Justin, Allie, Tyler, Christian, Dustin, and Kaitlyn; seven great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Sheila Elledge of Marion, Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 676 Island Road, Bristol, Va. 24201 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.