Howard Allison Johnson Sr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Howard Allison Johnson Sr.

March 9, 1947 - December 12, 2020

BRISTOL, Va.

Howard Allison Johnson Sr., age 73, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Howard was born in High Point, N.C. and was a graduate of Marion Senior High School. He served his country in the Army and the Army Reserve for 28 years where he was an E7 Sergeant First Class. He retired from UPS after 35 years of service. Howard belonged to the Black Wolf HOG Chapter 1995 and enjoyed many road trips riding his Harley. He was an avid viewer of Fox News, enjoyed working crossword and sudoku puzzles and was a faithful member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Howard was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who treasured the time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Johnson; parents, Allison Boyd Johnson and Mary Susan Matkins Johnson; and brother, John Johnson.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Terri Dattilo and husband, Kevin, of Franklin, Tenn.; sons, Jay Johnson and wife, Tracy of Bristol, V., Kenny Johnson of Franklin Tenn., and Travis Bopp and husband, Jason of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Ethan, Justin, Allie, Tyler, Christian, Dustin, and Kaitlyn; seven great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Sheila Elledge of Marion, Va.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 676 Island Road, Bristol, Va. 24201 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or woundedwarriorproject.org.

To share memories of Howard Allison Johnson, Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Howard's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
To All family and Friends- Howard was married to my friend Carol who passed away in 2019. We all grew up together with Carol´s family and my family, the Goodson´s on Fairground Hill in Marion Va. Sharon, Carol´s sister & my friend passed away after Carol. It´s so hard losing friends. My sympathy to all the family & friends. It´s so sad to hear he died of covid. May he Rest In Peace. Judy Goodson Martin and Linda Goodson Parker and Wanda Goodson
Judy Martin
December 16, 2020
Terri and Family: We are so sorry for your loss. Tom & I so enjoyed spending time with your Dad and getting to know him the past couple of years. He was such a joy to be around and I loved the way his face would just light up when he would speak of all of you, his beloved family. We're praying for you all and sending hugs too.
Tom & Teresa Hurd
December 15, 2020
Sending many hugs and prayers to our family in Colorado, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Wendy and Barry Meadows
Family
December 15, 2020
Had many road trips with Howard to sturgis sd. Daytona fl.
Myrtle beach we will misz you Freddie wilkinson
Freddie Wilkinson
December 15, 2020
