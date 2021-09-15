Howard Thomas Smith
August 28, 1951 - September 10, 2021
Howard Thomas Smith (Bluff City, Tenn.) was 70 years old when he died on Friday, September 10, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident. He will be missed by a multitude of loving family and friends, but especially by his wife and closest companion of 48 years, Sheila Breen Agen Pedersen Smith; their son, Marcus Neil Smith, USAF Retired (wife, Tina Lynn Carter Smith); daughter, Allison Elisabeth Smith Cox (husband, Casey James Isaac Cox); six precious grandchildren, Lauren MacKenzie Smith Pactwa (husband, PFC Austin Michael Pactwa), Kaitlynn Alexis Smith, Jillian Paige Smith, Isabella Breen Smith, Landry Thomas Cox, and Hutson Beau Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews, and students.
Howard was the oldest of Thomas Howard Smith and Evelyn Louise Fauver Smith's seven children, Howard, Richard Lynn, Donna Paulette, John Franklin, David Wayne, Michael Scott, and Brian Lee Smith; he was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Brian. Howard was a member of the first graduating class of Sullivan Central High School in 1969. After his marriage, he was a longtime member of St Anne Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus – 6695 Monsignor James J Hickie Council where he achieved the four Degrees (principles) of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. His faith was strong, everlasting, and evident in his actions.
Howard was best known as the Chief Instructor and owner of the Japan Karate-do Organization, which has served the Bristol Va./Tenn. community since 1969 – his students number in the thousands, his accomplishments are beyond measure, and his influence in the martial arts and local community is manifested in the countless postings on social media since his untimely death! As a member of Hanshi Minobu Miki's Japan Karate-do Organization, Howard was the highest ranking JKO sensei, holding Kyoshi 8th Dan certification after a 52-year study of Shito-Ryu Karate-do under his sensei and mentor Kyoshi Ron Ervin. In 2017, Howard was inducted into the Hokubei Karate-do Shihankai Japanese Masters Association Hall of Fame.
Howard was certainly "a force to be reckoned with" after 50+ years of martial arts training in Karate-do, Iaido, and Kobudo; completion of the Bristol TN Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy; and extensive study at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute (Pahrump, Nev.) He also had a passion for training dogs in obedience and personal protection.
The family is grateful to those who have brought food, visited, and expressed sympathy and heartfelt concern in the time since Howard's passing. The love and support of friends has been essential at this time. They are forever thankful for the excellent emergency care Howard received from the staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center after the accident. They are especially thankful for the support of doctors Dave Morin, Chris Kennedy, John Chandler, and Duc Vu; friends Ron and Karen Ervin; and Leon and Sandi Angeles.
The visitation, funeral service, and interment for Howard will be held at St Anne Catholic Church (350 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201) on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Visitation at 10 until 11 a.m. with funeral mass at 11 a.m. and entombment in St Anne Cemetery (adjacent to the church) immediately following the service. Because of Covid-19, masks should be worn in the church.
Those who prefer to visit the funeral home will have the opportunity to sign the guest book and show their respect to Howard at Akard Funeral Home (1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN 37620) on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Please note that family members do not plan to be at the funeral home on Wednesday but will be at the church on Thursday.
For your convenience – and in light of Covid-19 – the funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St Anne Catholic Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/St-Anne-Catholic-Church-186290978074948/
) and on You-Tube (https://youtube.com/channel/UCKKSc-vm7vBuWUQkgSRULWw
).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St Anne Catholic Church or School, 350 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201.
