Hubert "Randy" Randolph Musick
February 24, 1952 - March 12, 2021
Hubert "Randy" Randolph Musick, age 69, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 24, 1952 in Reno, Nev., a son of the late Avery B. Musick and Ina June Musick.
Randy was a long-time resident of Piney Flats, Tenn. He began his career in aviation at Appalachian Flying Service at the age of 18 and later became a field service manager. Later in his career, he transferred to Appalachian Airlines in Wise, Va., where he served as the airline station manager. Randy loved flying so much that he became a private pilot himself. He went on to work at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport as the assistant manager and went on to become the airport manager in 1995. Randy was honored as Airport Manager of the Year in 2009. He loved aviation and all the people he encountered in his career. He was a constant source of encouragement to anyone he met and made many instant life-long friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Teresa Musick; son, Michael Musick and wife Windy; sister, Kathy Sullivan and husband, Ken; brother, Gene Musick and wife Vickie; nephew, Matthew Musick and wife, Amanda; and nieces, Amelia Mary Kate and Isabella.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The committal and interment will be held following the visitation at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn with Dr. Allen Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Oakley-Cook Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses for Randy.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.