Humberto "Bert" Poveda
November 8, 1931 - January 2,2022
Bert Poveda, 90, passed away on January 2, 2022, in Blountville, Tenn.
He was born on November 8, 1931, in Bogota, Colombia, moving to New York City during his teenage years. Enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, he served in Korea where he was assigned to work on radar systems and restore the electrical and radio wiring on aircraft returning from missions. Honorably discharged, he pursued his electronics interest with Sperry Rand in Minneapolis, Minn., and worked on the first general purpose computer, UNIVAC I, later traveling the world to provide technical support for the mainframe computer. In Minneapolis, he met Mary (nee LaMusga) who became his wife and lifelong companion. In 1992, Bert retired from Sperry Rand, then known as Unisys. He embarked on his second career with H&R Block, managed a seasonal office and was a senior tax preparer until his second retirement at age 82. Bert was a member of IEEE, the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and a lifetime member of the Bristol Amateur Radio Club.
Bert is survived by his wife, Mary Poveda; his three children, Owen (Dawn) of Seymour, Tenn., Cynthia (Bill) of Gates Mills, Ohio, and Keith (Jenni) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and three grandchildren.
Memorial gifts to honor KA4GMC can be made to ARRL.ORG
Historic Preservation Fund.
A Funeral Mass in memory of Bert will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 201 Black Oak Ridge Road, Seymour, Tenn. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.
Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.