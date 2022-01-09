Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Humberto "Bert" Poveda
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN
Humberto "Bert" Poveda

November 8, 1931 - January 2,2022

Bert Poveda, 90, passed away on January 2, 2022, in Blountville, Tenn.

He was born on November 8, 1931, in Bogota, Colombia, moving to New York City during his teenage years. Enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, he served in Korea where he was assigned to work on radar systems and restore the electrical and radio wiring on aircraft returning from missions. Honorably discharged, he pursued his electronics interest with Sperry Rand in Minneapolis, Minn., and worked on the first general purpose computer, UNIVAC I, later traveling the world to provide technical support for the mainframe computer. In Minneapolis, he met Mary (nee LaMusga) who became his wife and lifelong companion. In 1992, Bert retired from Sperry Rand, then known as Unisys. He embarked on his second career with H&R Block, managed a seasonal office and was a senior tax preparer until his second retirement at age 82. Bert was a member of IEEE, the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and a lifetime member of the Bristol Amateur Radio Club.

Bert is survived by his wife, Mary Poveda; his three children, Owen (Dawn) of Seymour, Tenn., Cynthia (Bill) of Gates Mills, Ohio, and Keith (Jenni) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and three grandchildren.

Memorial gifts to honor KA4GMC can be made to ARRL.ORG Historic Preservation Fund.

A Funeral Mass in memory of Bert will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 201 Black Oak Ridge Road, Seymour, Tenn. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.

Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Service
11:30a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
201 Black Oak Ridge Rd, Seymour, TN
Jan
10
Service
2:00p.m.
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery - John Sevier
2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Atchley Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I (Andrea) worked with Bert at Block for several years. I found him a kind, knowledgeable co-worker always ready to lend a helping hand. Bert helped my husband, Rob, when he needed to set up a computer system for his office. We are sorry to hear of his passing.
Andrea and Rob Sawyer
Work
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results