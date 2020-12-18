Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hunter Raymond Greer
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Hunter Raymond Greer

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Hunter Raymond Greer, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1927, the son of the late Spencer Greer and Lillian Greer Walters. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Greer; two brothers, James Greer and Wayne Blevins; two sisters, Geneva Greer Teaters and Jewel Greer Walters; special nephew, Roger Eller.

Mr. Greer worked for Bonham Brothers for many years and retired from Duncan Orchards. He loved gardening and had a beautiful garden until he turned 90 years old.

Survivors include his special neice, Louise Teaters; his special great nephew, Brian Eller; a special friend, Clarice Surber; and several other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the McClure Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the McClure Cemetery, ICO Teri Gilley, 451 Foothill Lane, Chilhowie, VA 24319.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Greer family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
McClure Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Was there in Dec looking for him they said a tree feel on him. He was my cousin I am Alta Wyatt son. Jim Wyatt was my grandfather. Sorry for the loss he was a fine man he will be missed.
Stephen Hicks
May 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers are with the family
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Family
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results