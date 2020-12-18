Hunter Raymond Greer
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Hunter Raymond Greer, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1927, the son of the late Spencer Greer and Lillian Greer Walters. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Greer; two brothers, James Greer and Wayne Blevins; two sisters, Geneva Greer Teaters and Jewel Greer Walters; special nephew, Roger Eller.
Mr. Greer worked for Bonham Brothers for many years and retired from Duncan Orchards. He loved gardening and had a beautiful garden until he turned 90 years old.
Survivors include his special neice, Louise Teaters; his special great nephew, Brian Eller; a special friend, Clarice Surber; and several other nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the McClure Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the McClure Cemetery, ICO Teri Gilley, 451 Foothill Lane, Chilhowie, VA 24319.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.