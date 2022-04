Ida Mae (Coffey) ElamKINGSPORT, Tenn.Ida Mae (Coffey) Elam, 83, of Kingsport, departed this life on Monday, June 14, 2021, to rest in the arms of her Heavenly Father.Please visit www.cartertrent.com Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Elam family.