Ila V. Dale
"I have seen my last tomorrow, I am holding my last breath, Goodbye, sweet world of sorrow, My new life begins with death, I am standing on the mountain, I can hear the angels' songs, I am reaching over Jordan, Take my hand, Lord, lead me home."
LEBANON, Va.
Ila V. Dale, 86, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2021. She was born in Pound, Virginia, daughter of the late Goffery and Artie Powers Gentry. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Ann and Evelyn; and five brothers, Treva Ray, Eugene, Brad, Michael, and Charlie Allen Gentry.
Ila loved to spend time on the farm, work in her garden, and cook delicious meals for everyone to enjoy. She was a member of Memorial Chapel Church
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Dale Jr.; two daughters, Gwendolyn Osborne and husband, Sonny, of Lebanon, Virginia, and Angela Morrison and husband, Jeff, of Lebanon, Virginia; one son, Phillip Dale and wife, Debra, of Lebanon, Virginia; two brothers, Joe Gentry and Bill Gentry, both of Pound, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Randy Osborne, Sam Osborne, Jill Cordle, Kevin Dale, Kristy Dale, Jason Dale, Hannah Morrison, Adrienne Morrison, and Brandon Hartsock; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ila V. Dale will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Randy Osborne, Sam Osborne, Kevin Dale, Jason Dale, Max Bailey, Chad Cordle, and Brandon Hartsock. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leo Rymer, Donnie Melvin, Sean Hobbs, and Travis Fletcher.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the Dale family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
.
The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.