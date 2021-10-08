Menu
Ila V. Dale
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Ila V. Dale

LEBANON, Va.

Ila V. Dale, 86, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2021.

Funeral services for Ila V. Dale will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dale family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.