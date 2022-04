Ila V. DaleLEBANON, Va.Ila V. Dale, 86, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2021.Funeral services for Ila V. Dale will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia.Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.Online condolences may be sent to the Dale family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com . The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.