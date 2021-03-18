Ilene Manning Vest Conner
Ilene Manning Vest Conner, age 96, passed to her heavenly home on March 15, 2021.
Many years ago, Ilene accepted Jesus as her Savior at Copperhill Church of the Brethren, where she sung in the choir and worked on Quilts at the church with the ladies' group. Ilene and her husband Erslie "Buddy" Vest treasured having family in their home for get-togethers and holiday celebrations. She was a wonderful cook and always loved to make delicious meals for their family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Buddy; second husband, Arthur Conner; brother, Erslie Manning; daughter, Joyce Buckner, and son-in-law, Kenneth Revoir.
Ilene leaves to cherish her memory her children, Roger (Glenda) Vest, Pat Graham, Shirley Revoir, Gerald (Carla) Vest, and Gilbert (Chucky) Vest; her brothers, Vester and Joseph Manning; grandchildren, Rhonda Nelson, Rebecca Hawley, Brian Vest, Melissa Adams, Rodney Vest, Jerald Vest, Debbie LaBosia Robin Conner, Mike Weaver, Paul Weaver, Angie Kendrick, Michelle Lucht, Christopher Buckner, Melissa Vaught, and Cary Guill; and step-grandson, Derek Sawyers. Ilene also had 17 great and 18 great great-grandchildren who she treasured.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Restvale Cemetery, Copper Hill, Va. The visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.