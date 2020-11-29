Imogene Joy Spiegel
January 10, 1927 - November 26, 2020
Imogene Joy Spiegel, age 93, born in LaFollette, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home in Bristol, Tenn. while under Amedisys Hospice care.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A memorial service will follow at 6:45 p.m. with Chris Rowe officiating. The committal service and inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family
. Arrangements especially for Joy and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.