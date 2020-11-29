Menu
Imogene Joy Spiegel
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Imogene Joy Spiegel

January 10, 1927 - November 26, 2020

Imogene Joy Spiegel, age 93, born in LaFollette, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home in Bristol, Tenn. while under Amedisys Hospice care.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A memorial service will follow at 6:45 p.m. with Chris Rowe officiating. The committal service and inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Joy and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
, Bristol, Tennessee
Dec
1
Memorial service
6:45p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
, Bristol, Tennessee
Dec
2
Committal
10:30a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
, Bristol, Tennessee
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
