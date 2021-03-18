Ina Evelyn Riley Proffitt



May 28, 1928 - February 28, 2021



Ina Evelyn Proffitt, age 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with Lord on February 28, 2021. Evelyn was born in Bluff City, Tennessee, to the late Roy and Ina Belle Smith Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Daniel Ross Proffitt Jr. and five of her six siblings.



Family was especially important to Evelyn. Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Penny Proffitt Maxwell and son, Daniel Riley Proffitt and their families which include two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by her youngest brother, Herbert Riley of Bluff City. Evelyn was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be remembered by her family as a wonderful cook, accomplished seamstress, family historian, preferred babysitter, loving confidante and faithful Christian.



A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers who were so dedicated to Evelyn during her decline. Diane, Alyson, Samantha, Joyce and nursing staff Megan and Devan and Chaplain Steve, you showed great compassion and kindness. Evelyn loved each of you and continually stressed her desire for you to know how much you meant to her and her family.



Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be no formal visitation or funeral. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Remembrance at a later date.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.