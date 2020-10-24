Ira Marion Price Jr.
April 14, 1940 - October 21, 2020
Ira Marion Price Jr., 80, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted following visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Dillard officiating.
A committal service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr.Price.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.