Irene Joline Watkins
03/11/1933 - 06/15/2021
Irene Joline Watkins, 88, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence after a brief illness with her children at her bedside. She was born in Kingsport, Tenn. on March 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Gilmer B. Gilpin and Alice Chambers Akers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Frank R. Watkins Sr.; and two sisters, Peggy McConnell and June Martin.
Irene is survived by her six children, Joline DeVos, Frank R. Watkins Jr., Susan (Wayne ) Davis, Matthew (Santina) Watkins, Timothy (Angela) Watkins, and Glenn Watkins; her sister, Myrtle Bowe; brothers-in-law, Jimmie J. Watkins and Kenneth W. Martin; ten grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is well loved and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Thayer officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 20241 Green Spring Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Watkins and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.