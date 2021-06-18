Menu
Irene Joline Watkins
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA
Irene Joline Watkins

03/11/1933 - 06/15/2021

Irene Joline Watkins, 88, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence after a brief illness with her children at her bedside. She was born in Kingsport, Tenn. on March 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Gilmer B. Gilpin and Alice Chambers Akers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Frank R. Watkins Sr.; and two sisters, Peggy McConnell and June Martin.

Irene is survived by her six children, Joline DeVos, Frank R. Watkins Jr., Susan (Wayne ) Davis, Matthew (Santina) Watkins, Timothy (Angela) Watkins, and Glenn Watkins; her sister, Myrtle Bowe; brothers-in-law, Jimmie J. Watkins and Kenneth W. Martin; ten grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is well loved and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with the Rev. Donald Thayer officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 20241 Green Spring Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Watkins and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

Garrett Funeral Home

Damascus, VA

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Busch Funeral Home
4334 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Garrett Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this, Aunt Irene was a special woman who volunteered and helped everyone. My mom (Aunt Jean) would bowl on a league , sew clothes for us and bake. She and Uncle Frank would pick us up for Sunday school and made sure we went to Bible School every summer. I could go on and on about this beautiful lady. We all know that she is now with Uncle Frank and all of our other loved ones who have passed. You are all in my prayers, I love you Aunt Irene & Family Cousin Patty Watkins Parsons, daughter of Joe and Jean Watkins
Patty Parsons
Family
June 17, 2021
Sending lots of love to your family. Irene was the best neighbor anyone could have asked for. I really enjoyed talking to her and listening to her tell me about the family. She is in good hands and back with Frank. She will be missed by many!
Pat Masek-Copeland
Neighbor
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your family loss, was always a great lady, with a good story to tell.
Allen Jenkins
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the family
Warren & Maureen Schmitt
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Aunt Irene. We are all praying for Gods confort during this time. We're really going to miss you.
James Watkins
Family
June 16, 2021
