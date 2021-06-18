I am so sorry to hear this, Aunt Irene was a special woman who volunteered and helped everyone. My mom (Aunt Jean) would bowl on a league , sew clothes for us and bake. She and Uncle Frank would pick us up for Sunday school and made sure we went to Bible School every summer. I could go on and on about this beautiful lady. We all know that she is now with Uncle Frank and all of our other loved ones who have passed. You are all in my prayers, I love you Aunt Irene & Family Cousin Patty Watkins Parsons, daughter of Joe and Jean Watkins

Patty Parsons Family June 17, 2021