Irene Elizabeth Wells departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center Bristol, Tenn.
Services for Mayor Irene Wells will be conducted Sunday, December 19, 2021, 2 p.m. from First Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn.
Professional service and care of Mayor Irene Wells and her family is entrusted to R.A. Clark Funeral Service. (423) 764-8584
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol.
21 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Billy and his Family.
Irene was a sweet and gentle soul who always tried her best to help eveyone. She helped my elder sister when she had problems that pertain to the city services. She will be sorely missed, always had a big smile and laugh.
I(Larry) grew up around all the Wells boys and had many wonderful times.
Larry and Brenda Repass
December 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time. Irene always had that big smile on her face. She will be missed by many!
The Vanover Family.
Friend
December 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Irene was a very sweet person.She always had a good heart and she will truly be missed. Our prayers go out to the family.
Susan Campbell and Chris,Becky Trent and family
Friend
December 18, 2021
I hope that future Mayors of Bluff City will aspire to Irene's level of dedication.
Jack Lawson
Work
December 18, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Irene. Such a very special lady. She will be missed.
Parkway Auto Sales 37620
MICKI G FOSTER
Friend
December 18, 2021
so sorry for your lost
Steven J Foster
Friend
December 18, 2021
My sincerest condolences, love and prayers to the family and friends of Mrs. Irene Wells. May God continue to be your strength and comfort during this very difficult time.
Toyashamika Polk
Family
December 18, 2021
Denise Bridgeford-Lightner
December 17, 2021
I will miss her so much. Irene loved Bluff City and worked so hard to make our lives better. She was a woman of honor and was very well respected. Mr. Well may God comfort you.
Victoria Hamilton
December 17, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy, prayers for family and friends.
Kay Malone Carty and Harriett Fentress
December 17, 2021
My prayers to family and friends from the Douglass High School Class 1963
Sandra Beverly Turner
School
December 16, 2021
Irene was one of the best people that we have ever known. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Darryl and Joyce Chambers
Friend
December 16, 2021
Willie Frazier and Family
December 16, 2021
Offering sympathy and condolences. Fly high and Free.
Norman & Christine Dolar
December 16, 2021
Tshombe R.Williams
December 16, 2021
Friend of Irene and Billy most of my adult life.
Always a friend - kind and gracious. Sympathy
extended to the family, and she will be really
missed in the community.
Earl Buchanan
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Irene. She was a wonderful lady. Irene and Billy were always good to David during his time in Bluff City. She will be greatly missed by many. Billy your in our prayers
Lisa Nelson
December 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences for the loss of Irene. She was so pleasant and always dependable. Very sorry for this loss to our region
Joe and Susan Reid
Work
December 16, 2021
Prayers with the family thru this hard time of year ..she was a great mayor for our community.,
Christi & Mike Pope
Other
December 16, 2021
So so about Irene. She was a very sweet lady.i knew her when I worked at UNIVAC.
Donna White
Work
December 16, 2021
Will miss her. We go back to school days. My prayers are with the family