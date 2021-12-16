Mayor Irene E. Wells



November 14, 1944 - December 14, 2021



Irene Elizabeth Wells departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center Bristol, Tenn.



Services for Mayor Irene Wells will be conducted Sunday, December 19, 2021, 2 p.m. from First Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn.



