Iris M. Dodson
July 30, 1943 - February 23, 2021
Iris M. Dodson, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 30, 1943, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Paul and Lucille Morley Montgomery.
She was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She worked for the Bristol Virginia School Board in the cafeteria. Mrs. Dodson was a member of the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Currin and brother, Earl Montgomery. Surviving include her husband of 52 years, Vernon L. Dodson Jr.; daughter, Laura S. Calhoun and husband, Tim; son, Michael L. Dodson and wife, Ellena; grandchildren, Jacob E. Calhoun, Christian Michael Dodson, and Krista Smith; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Lacee and Skylee; sister, Colleen Trivett; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mrs. Dodson will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, in Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.