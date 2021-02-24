Menu
Iris M. Dodson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Iris M. Dodson

July 30, 1943 - February 23, 2021

Iris M. Dodson, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 30, 1943, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Paul and Lucille Morley Montgomery.

She was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She worked for the Bristol Virginia School Board in the cafeteria. Mrs. Dodson was a member of the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Currin and brother, Earl Montgomery. Surviving include her husband of 52 years, Vernon L. Dodson Jr.; daughter, Laura S. Calhoun and husband, Tim; son, Michael L. Dodson and wife, Ellena; grandchildren, Jacob E. Calhoun, Christian Michael Dodson, and Krista Smith; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Lacee and Skylee; sister, Colleen Trivett; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Dodson will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, in Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Feb
25
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Feb
26
Committal
11:00a.m.
Rooty Branch Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Have not seen Iris in many years but remember her from high school. Very sweet girl and still same sweet smile. So sorry to learn of her passing.
Sandra Burns Adams
February 24, 2021
Sorry to hear of your lost Iris and l grew up in the same neighbor hood which was Willie Boom. We use to play together when we were little. Such a sweet person she was. Praying for the family.
Patricia James McKinney
February 24, 2021
