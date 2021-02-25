Iris M. Dodson
July 30, 1943 - February 23, 2021
Iris M. Dodson, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence.
The funeral service for Mrs. Dodson will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, in Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 25, 2021.