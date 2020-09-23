Isaac Newton Wilson Jr.
August 3, 1956 - September 20, 2020
Isaac Newton Wilson Jr., age 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was born in Pikeville, Ky., on August 3, 1956. Isaac was a machinist and an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Wilson Sr. and Lucy Virginia Wilson; a brother, Isaac Edgar Wilson; and a sister, Renee Moore.
Survivors include a brother, Charlie Wilson and wife, Margaret; sons, Lee Adam Wilson and wife, Brandy, and Michael Isaac Wilson and wife, LaToya Wilson; and six grandchildren, Jamie Ball, Jaylan, Kami, Lara, Lyric and Harper Wilson.
The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pete Booher officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 6:45 p.m. The burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.